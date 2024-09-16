JD(U) backs BJP's ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan for simultaneous polls

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) has extended its support to its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan.

In a statement issued on Monday, JD(U) highlighted the benefits of the BJP's policy, stating that it would be beneficial for the nation’s overall development.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad emphasised that frequent elections create hurdles in the country’s progress as a large amount of public money is spent on conducting them.

He said, “By doing so, the country will not only get rid of frequent elections but also the Centre will focus on stable policies and evidence-based reforms.”

Prasad, who was appointed as the national spokesperson after senior party leader K C Tyagi resigned from the post, expressed confidence that voter turnout would increase if the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy was implemented.