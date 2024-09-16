Manipur internet ban lifted, educational institutes to reopen Tuesday

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government on Monday lifted the week-long ban on mobile internet services in five Imphal Valley districts. The government also ordered the reopening of schools and colleges from Tuesday.

The decisions were made as no major incidents of violence were reported since last Wednesday.

“The Governor of Manipur is pleased to order revocation of any extant orders for temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of the state with immediate effect,” an order issued by the home department said.

The ban on internet was imposed in the Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts on September 10 following the outbreak of violence during protests by the students.

Broadband and fixed lease line internet services were restored on September 12.

However, curfew is on in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts, albeit with relaxation.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that might disturb peace and harmony in the state.

Meanwhile, in two separate orders, the Higher & Technical Education Department and the Directorate of Education announced that all schools, colleges and technical institutions would reopen from Tuesday.

Earlier, the students had hit the streets of the Imphal Valley, protesting some violent incidents in which eight persons had lost their lives and over a dozen others were injured in the Imphal West, Bishnupur and Jiribam districts between September 1 and 7.

The protests made the authorities suspend internet services, impose curfew, and order the closure of educational institutes.

During a protest on September 10, stones were pelted targeting Raj Bhavan.

The next day, over 80 people, mostly students, were injured during clashes between protestors and police personnel.

The clashes broke out when the personnel prevented protestors from marching to Raj Bhavan.

The students staged the protests demanding the removal of state’s security advisor Kuldiep Singh and director general of police Rajiv Singh for failing to protect the lives and properties of citizens.