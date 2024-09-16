PM Modi slams opposition during Ahmedabad project launch: 'They seek to divide India, reinstate Article 370'

AHMEDABAD: At the launch of several development projects at the GMDC ground in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the opposition, stating: "Some individuals are driven by hatred and seek to undermine the unity of our country. They want to fragment India and reinstate Article 370 in Kashmir."

Addressing a large audience, Prime Minister Modi said, "While every Indian aspires to be a global ambassador for our nation, showcasing its strengths, some individuals are spreading negativity and attacking our unity. Sardar Patel united over 500 states to form India, yet today, those hungry for power seek to divide our country."

In a pointed attack on opposition leaders, he remarked, "You might have heard that some individuals are now promising to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to reintroduce dual constitutions and legislations. These appeasement-driven figures are crossing all limits."

“Their hatred blinds them to the point where they seize every opportunity to defame India. They are also persistently targeting Gujarat. Therefore, Gujarat must remain vigilant and keep a close watch on these divisive elements,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to development and unity: "India, on its path of development, will confront such forces with unwavering resolve. We cannot afford to waste any time. My only aspiration is your development, the success of your lives, and the fulfilment of your dreams. My fellow countrymen are my greatest priority."

Earlier in the morning, while inaugurating the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Modi highlighted India’s leadership in the global energy transition.

He declared, "Indian solutions for global application position India as the best bet of the 21st century."

He emphasised India’s unique attributes: "India’s diversity, scale, capacity, potential, and performance are exceptional, setting the stage for Indian solutions to have global applications. Not just India, but the entire world believes that India is the best bet of the 21st century."

Reflecting on India's recent global engagements, he said, "In the past month alone, we organised the Global Fintech Fest, participated in the First International Solar Festival, held the Global Semiconductor Summit, and hosted the 2nd Asia-Pacific Civil Aviation Ministerial Conference. Today, we continue this trend by hosting a conference on Green Energy."

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the government’s achievements during its first 100 days in office: "The work undertaken in these initial 100 days highlights our priorities and reflects the speed and scale of our initiatives. We have focused on all sectors critical to India’s rapid development."