PM Modi slams opposition during Ahmedabad project launch: 'They seek to divide India, reinstate Article 370'

AHMEDABAD: At the launch of several development projects at the GMDC ground in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the opposition, stating: "Some individuals are driven by hatred and seek to undermine the unity of our country. They want to fragment India and reinstate Article 370 in Kashmir."
Addressing a large audience, Prime Minister Modi said, "While every Indian aspires to be a global ambassador for our nation, showcasing its strengths, some individuals are spreading negativity and attacking our unity. Sardar Patel united over 500 states to form India, yet today, those hungry for power seek to divide our country."
In a pointed attack on opposition leaders, he remarked, "You might have heard that some individuals are now promising to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to reintroduce dual constitutions and legislations. These appeasement-driven figures are crossing all limits."
“Their hatred blinds them to the point where they seize every opportunity to defame India. They are also persistently targeting Gujarat. Therefore, Gujarat must remain vigilant and keep a close watch on these divisive elements,” the Prime Minister added.
Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to development and unity: "India, on its path of development, will confront such forces with unwavering resolve. We cannot afford to waste any time. My only aspiration is your development, the success of your lives, and the fulfilment of your dreams. My fellow countrymen are my greatest priority."
Earlier in the morning, while inaugurating the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Modi highlighted India’s leadership in the global energy transition.
He declared, "Indian solutions for global application position India as the best bet of the 21st century."
He emphasised India’s unique attributes: "India’s diversity, scale, capacity, potential, and performance are exceptional, setting the stage for Indian solutions to have global applications. Not just India, but the entire world believes that India is the best bet of the 21st century."
Reflecting on India's recent global engagements, he said, "In the past month alone, we organised the Global Fintech Fest, participated in the First International Solar Festival, held the Global Semiconductor Summit, and hosted the 2nd Asia-Pacific Civil Aviation Ministerial Conference. Today, we continue this trend by hosting a conference on Green Energy."
Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the government’s achievements during its first 100 days in office: "The work undertaken in these initial 100 days highlights our priorities and reflects the speed and scale of our initiatives. We have focused on all sectors critical to India’s rapid development."
He outlined key milestones: "In these 100 days, we have made significant decisions, including the construction of 7 crore houses—more than the population of many countries—with 4 crore houses already handed out in previous terms. We've also approved 12 new industrial cities, greenlit 8 high-speed road corridor projects, launched over 15 semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, and established a research fund of ₹1 trillion. Additionally, we've announced various e-mobility initiatives, promoted high-performance biomanufacturing, and approved the Bio E3 policy."
Speaking about external pressures, the Prime Minister shared an interaction with the media: "A journalist asked whether global benchmarks put any pressure on me. I told the media, 'This is Modi—no one can exert pressure on me (Yeh Modi hai, yaha kisi ka dabaav nahi chalta hai).'"
During the event in Ahmedabad, Modi launched a series of major projects, including the foundation stones for ₹8,000 crore worth of initiatives. Among the highlights was the inauguration of India's first Vande Metro, connecting Bhuj to Ahmedabad. Several new Vande Bharat train routes were also launched, including Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, Pune to Hubballi, and the inaugural 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi.
Additionally, Modi inaugurated Phase-II of the Ahmedabad Metro, which will extend connectivity to GIFT City. He also launched a 30 MW solar power system and inaugurated a 35 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Solar PV project at the Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station. In another initiative, he opened 220 kV substations in Morbi and Rajkot.
Furthermore, Modi unveiled the Single Window IT System (SWITS), designed to streamline financial services under the International Financial Services Centre Authority.
In a significant boost to housing, the Prime Minister approved over 30,000 homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Rural scheme, released the first instalment for these homes, and handed over completed houses to beneficiaries in both urban and rural areas under PMAY.
Throughout the day, Prime Minister Modi underscored his commitment to national development, stating that he remains unfazed by external pressures and opposition criticism. "I worked around the clock to fulfil my promises in the first 100 days, yet some people mocked my efforts and questioned what Modi was doing. But now, my work is speaking for itself," he concluded.