Power Games | Will Rohan Jaitley succeed Jay Shah in BCCI?

BJP pulls out all stops to form govt in J&K

The defeat of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in the Kashmir Valley in the last Lok Sabha elections has given wings to the BJP’s dream of forming its first government in Jammu and Kashmir. The party sees a real chance of making inroads into the Kashmir Valley through friendly parties and forming its first government in J&K.

According to sources, the BJP is itself focussing on 35 seats in the Jammu region where it has mobilised most of its resources. The creation of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir through the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 raised the number of seats in the assembly from 83 to 90 MLAs. The constituencies were redrawn through a delimitation process to create seven more seats in J&K – six in the Jammu region and one in Kashmir. This has given an advantage to the BJP as it enjoys huge support in the Jammu region.

The party hopes to reap a rich electoral dividend from the delimitation exercise. Another move that the party hopes to benefit from is the J&K government’s decision to expand the OBC list to include new castes and add new tribes, including Paharis, to the list of Scheduled Tribes in the state. But the release of Engineer Rashid from Tihar in the middle of the election process may prove to be a trump card for the BJP. Rashid is more popular in the Kashmir Valley than the BJP’s friends Sajjad Lone, Altaf Bukhari and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The possibility of his joining hands with the BJP after the elections is not ruled out. Sources in the BJP said that if Rashid’s candidates perform as well as he did in the last Lok Sabha election and the BJP wins the expected number of seats in Jammu, there would be a real chance for the party to form a government in J&K.

