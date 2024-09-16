Shah bats for more synergy between NIA, states’ ATS

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah has asked for increased cooperation and coordination between the National Investigation Agency and the states’ Anti-Terrorist Squads to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture, officials said on Sunday.

Giving detailed strategy to augment counter-terror efforts by the agencies, the home minister stressed the need for cooperation with international agencies and also enhanced capacities to prevent terror financing, officials said.

The home minister was speaking at a two-day National Security Strategies Conference 2024. According to officials, Shah expressed satisfaction with the success in anti-Maoist operations, while cautioning the states, which had recently achieved success in freeing areas of armed formations, to remain vigilant.

Shah also appealed to state Directors General of Police (DGP) to work towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous, strong and developed India by 2047, and for this, a secure environment is a pre-requisite.

He also impressed upon the security brass that it was now incumbent to identify emerging national security challenges, including narcotics, rogue drones and online fraud, and tackle them before they become a major threat, officials said.