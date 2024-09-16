Shah bats for more synergy between NIA, states’ ATS

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah has asked for increased cooperation and coordination between the National Investigation Agency and the states’ Anti-Terrorist Squads to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture, officials said on Sunday.
Giving detailed strategy to augment counter-terror efforts by the agencies, the home minister stressed the need for cooperation with international agencies and also enhanced capacities to prevent terror financing, officials said.
The home minister was speaking at a two-day National Security Strategies Conference 2024. According to officials, Shah expressed satisfaction with the success in anti-Maoist operations, while cautioning the states, which had recently achieved success in freeing areas of armed formations, to remain vigilant.
Shah also appealed to state Directors General of Police (DGP) to work towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous, strong and developed India by 2047, and for this, a secure environment is a pre-requisite.
He also impressed upon the security brass that it was now incumbent to identify emerging national security challenges, including narcotics, rogue drones and online fraud, and tackle them before they become a major threat, officials said.
In view of the implementation of the three new criminal laws, the home minister asked the DGPs to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure speedy and timely justice for victims, the officials said, adding the transformative impact of the new laws could only be achieved through a change in the mindset, adoption of technology and seamless coordination.
Shah called upon all DGPs to strengthen the internal security architecture by embracing a multi-dimensional approach, data analytics and new techniques. In this context, he urged DGPs to ensure utilisation by the cutting-edge level of databases being maintained by Central agencies.
On Saturday, the home minister launched the dashboard developed by the National Crime Records Bureau of the recommendations of the DGPs and Inspectors General of Police conference.
Shah also laid a wreath at the martyrs’ column and paid homage to the officers of the Intelligence Bureau, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.