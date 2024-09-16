Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad booked for controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi

BULDHANA: Police in Buldhana on Monday registered a case against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for his inflammatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Gaikwad had announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who chops off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue, following Gandhi’s comments about scrapping the reservation system.

The case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Section 351 (2) and other relevant sections, as confirmed by an official. Earlier in the day, Congress workers staged a sit-in protest at Buldhana City Police Station, demanding swift action against Gaikwad.

Congress Demands Clarification from Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clarify his stance regarding Gaikwad’s controversial remarks. Patole urged legal action against the MLA, warning of consequences if the state government does not act.

“Eknath Shinde should clarify his stand over Gaikwad's remarks. There should be legal action, otherwise, Congress party workers will take some decisive action against Gaikwad,” Patole said.

Patole further accused the BJP and its allies of deliberately distorting Gandhi’s statements. "During his foreign visit, Rahul Gandhi said that the 50 per cent cap on reservations could be lifted. But his growing popularity has frustrated the BJP and its allies, making them insecure. They are deliberately spreading distorted versions of his speech,” Patole alleged.