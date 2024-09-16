Sixth edition of PM mementoes auction features sports gear from Indian Paralympians

NEW DELHI: The sixth edition of the auction of Prime Minister's mementoes offers a unique opportunity to acquire footwear and sports gear used by Indian medalists from the recently concluded Paris Paralympics.

Among the items available for auction are a pair of spike shoes presented by silver medalist javelin thrower Ajeet Singh Yadav, along with sports gear from para-athletes Simran Sharma and high jumper Nishad Kumar, both silver medalists.

Also included is a white cap signed by high jumper Sharad Kumar, who won a silver medal at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships and a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The auction portal will go live on Tuesday, as announced by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.