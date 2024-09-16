UP CM Yogi calls Pakistan ‘cancer to humanity,’ advocates surgical intervention

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday referred to Pakistan as a "cancer to humanity," describing it as a festering wound for the world that requires a "surgical intervention" to be cured.
CM Yogi made these remarks while addressing a gathering during the consecration ceremony of the Siddheshwari Temple in Tripura. The event was inaugurated by CM Yogi alongside his Tripura counterpart, Dr Manik Saha.
In his speech, the Uttar Pradesh CM referred to the partition of India in 1947 along religious lines, stating that the public should be aware of those responsible for dividing the country.
He remarked, "We should not forget how the then social order had blunted the British plot to divide Bengal in 1905. Similarly, if the Congress leadership, along with Jogendra Nath Mandal, had thwarted the conspiracy of the Muslim League at the time of independence, Pakistan would never have come into being."
Adityanath asserted that resolving the issue of Pakistan requires decisive action, adding, “The process has already begun. People of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) wish to join India, and Balochistan is also seeking independence from Pakistan.”
The Chief Minister highlighted the role of saints in protecting the nation and religion, calling them "representatives of divine power on earth." He emphasised the importance of unity among saints from various sects, saying, "When such a significant number of saints get united for any cause, success is inevitable."
He stressed that collective effort is necessary to prevent destructive forces from gaining a foothold and urged the nation to eliminate 'anti-religion' powers to avoid a situation similar to that of Bangladesh from arising in India.
“Both the nation and religion must be safeguarded,” CM Yogi said, adding that if religion is protected, it will also protect its followers. Referring to the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ of Lord Krishna, he stated, “Only the 'Murali' (flute) will not serve the purpose. The 'Sudarshan Chakra' must also be used to protect religion when required." He also drew attention to the plight of Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.
CM Yogi commended the strength and unity of Tripura’s rulers, noting how they kept the state independent and secure by protecting it from heretics and foreign invaders. He remarked, “Those leaders who demonstrate strength and make their enemies aware of it will always remain safe.
However, those who lose their strength and fail to distinguish between friends and foes will face consequences, as we see in Bangladesh today.”
The Chief Minister also praised the services of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), highlighting their selfless service. "RSS and VHP are engaged in selfless service without resorting to any propaganda," he said.
He noted that RSS operates thousands of educational institutions and service initiatives worldwide through Vidya Bharati, while the VHP runs Ekal Vidyalayas in over 100,000 villages across India's tribal areas.
"Back in 1984, the VHP also established a tribal hostel in Gorakhpur through the Shri Ram Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, providing education to children from the North East," CM Yogi added.
Touching on the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, Adityanath said the long wait of five centuries had finally come to an end. While acknowledging that some may oppose the temple's construction, he stated, "There is little that can be done about those who feel discontented."
He emphasised that the government is respecting the faith of the majority of Indians. He also reiterated that Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi are the three major pillars of Sanatan Dharma, and these sacred places would continue to flourish as revered centres of the Sanatan faith.
The newly-built temple in Barkathal is part of the network of 24 temples managed by the Shanti Kali Ashram in the northeastern region.