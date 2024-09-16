Uttar Pradesh: Four members of family killed, five injured in pickup truck accident in Sambhal

SAMBHAL: Four members of a family were killed and five were injured when a speeding pickup truck ran over them here on Monday morning, officials said.

The injured, two of them in serious condition, were sent to Aligarh for treatment, while the driver of the vehicle was detained, they said.

The driver of the pickup truck also received injuries in the accident.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said around 6 am, some people from Bhopatpur village were sitting on the side of the road when an oncoming vehicle from Gawa hit them at high speed, due to which four people died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Liladhar (60), Dharamal (40), Ompal (32), and Puran Singh (45), he said.

The injured were immediately taken to the community health centre in Rajpura, from where they were sent to Aligarh for medical treatment, police said.

The SP said all nine persons involved in the accident were from the same family.

The driver of the pickup truck was also injured in the incident, he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination and further action is being taken, the SP said.

District Magistrate of Sambhal Rajendra Singh Pensia, who visited the accident site, said the condition of two injured persons is serious.

The DM said the driver may have felt sleepy, which possibly caused the accident.