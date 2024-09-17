‘Collegium good. Pool of women judges should expand’

The day she demitted office as the chief justice of the Telangana High Court, she was promoted to the Supreme Court in 2021. Now retired, Justice Hima Kohli has been described as a “people’s judge,” a “fierce protector of women’s rights” and a “symbol of women’s empowerment.” In an interview with Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty, the judge spoke on a range of issues the judiciary is grappling with.

Excerpts:

You served as the Supreme Court judge for almost three years. How do you describe it?

Three years is very brief period to be able to contribute as effectively as one should have. I took oath as a judge of the apex court virtually on the eve of my demitting office as a judge of the HC. I’m grateful that I was considered by the collegium headed by CJI N V Ramana (retd) to be elevated to the SC, along with eight of my other colleagues. Had I stayed a little longer time in the Supreme Court, I could have perhaps made more effective contribution. I did my best in those three years. It was a very enriching experience.

Judges, lawyers and people have described you as one of the finest judges. As an SC judge did you get enough time serve the cause the justice?

I think whatever time one gets, one should make the most of it. I would think that by the time many of us enter the Supreme Court, we are left with about four years before we officially retire. Maybe, we need more time to contribute to the court for a longer time.

You became the first woman CJ of Telangana HC. How do you see your tenure?

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh. Their courts were common; till about 2019, the high court was unified. It was an enriching experience for me, as the first woman CJ and the second CJ of that state. A huge pendency of cases was a daunting task. When I went in, I was the only woman judge. By the time I left, a request had gone to the SC to increase the number of judges. I requested the then CJI Ramana to expedite the process. Fortunately, it was during my tenure that the judge strength went up from 24 to 42. This was one of the steps to handle the prolonged litigation period.