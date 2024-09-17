Congress hits back at PM, says true devotion vs political exploitation of religion clearly distinct

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing religion for politics, saying as Maharashtra elections were around the corner, he decided to go with an elaborate camera crew for Ganesh Puja to Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's house in 'contravention of all principles of judicial separation'.

The opposition party also said such proximity between the chiefs of the executive and the judiciary raises doubts about the PM's intentions.

The grand old party's attack came after Modi said the Congress and its 'ecosystem' was angry with him for taking part in Ganesh Puja, claiming that 'power-hungry' people who were dividing society were also having problems with this festival.

Modi made the comment in an apparent reference to the criticism by the opposition parties for participating in Ganesh Puja rituals at the residence of the Chief Justice of India while addressing a rally after launching the Odisha government's flagship programme Subhadra Yojana here.

Reacting to the prime minister's remarks, Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, said, "The difference between true bhakti and misuse of religion for politics is not hidden from anyone."

"Just when Maharashtra elections are around the corner, the non-biological PM decides to go with an elaborate camera crew, in full Maharashtrian attire, for the Ganesh Puja. Not only that, this is to the CJI's house, in contravention of all principles of judicial separation. Did the PM not think about what message goes across?" Venugopal said.