Congress-NC alliance has agenda to release all terrorists after J-K polls: Amit Shah

LOHARU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress, alleging that the party has an agenda with the National Conference to release all terrorists after the elections in Jammu and Kashmir and bring back Article 370.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should make it clear whether scrapping Article 370 in J&K was good or bad thing, Shah said while addressing his first rally in Loharu in Bhiwani district for the October 5 Haryana polls. BJP leader J P Dalal is the party candidate from Loharu seat.

While referring to J&K polls, Shah said Gandhi and NC leader Omar Abdullah have an agenda to release all terrorists after the elections and also hold talks with Pakistan.

"We are having elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Baba went there. He made a settlement with Omar Abdullah. What is their agenda? They will release all terrorists after the elections and hold talks with Pakistan. They will also remove the ban on organisations which have been banned in connection with terrorism," he further said.

"Rahul Baba, listen to me. Narendra Modi is sitting there (running the govt at the Centre). You have not formed the government (in J&K). Jab tak Bharatiya Janata Party hai, Kashmir ke upar aankh uthakar koi dekh nahi sakta' (Till the BJP is here, nobody can dare look at Kashmir)," he said.

He asked the gathering whether abrogation of Article 370 was good or bad.

"They want to bring back Article 370. (Congress leader Bhupinder Singh) Hooda Sahib, people of Loharu are asking what will you tell about Article 370? Be it Hooda ji or Rahul ji, no matter how hard you try, have trust in Modi ji, the Article 370 will never return.

"Rahul Gandhi, our party is such which agrees that 'Pakistanwala' Kashmir (POK) is also of India," he said.

"Thousands of Haryana's jawans laid down their lives protecting Kashmir. And these people want to bring terrorism back in Kashmir," Shah alleged as he was referring to the Congress. The Congress should reply on this issue, he said.