Congress takes on Modi 3.0, flags government’s ‘climbdown’ on Waqf Bill, lateral entry

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP-led NDA government over Modi 3.0 completing 100 days, claiming that Narendra Modi in his third term had proved to be a “weak” prime minister who was dependent on crutches and setting new records for U-turns.

At a presser, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the government has been forced to backtrack on many of its decisions due to pressure from opposition and the public.

“The reality is that the Modi government has failed on every front. It has been a government of U-turns — from lateral entry to the Waqf Bill to the Broadcast Bill to NPS (National Pension System) replaced by UPS (Unified Pension System),” she said.

The Congress spokesperson said the past 100 days had weighed heavily on the nation’s farmers, youth, women, infrastructure, railways, and overall peace.

These days have proved that Modi has neither a solution nor a vision for the country’s problems, she said. “Modi’s ‘habit’ of turning a blind eye to issues and running away from challenges continues to persist.”

“Do you remember the tall claims made during the election campaign that Narendra Modi was planning for the first 100 days? Where is that plan now? Because from day one, Modi has proved to be a weak prime minister, dependent on crutches, setting new records for U-turns,” Shrinate said.

She said during the last 100 days, there had been 38 train accidents with 21 deaths and more than 112 injuries. From the Kanchanjungha train accident to frequent derailments, hardly a day passes without some train going off track, she said. “Meanwhile, the Railways minister is busy making reels, dismissing these accidents as minor incidents,” Shrinate claimed.

The spokesperson also raised the issue of terror attacks, saying 26 such attacks had taken place, with 21 soldiers martyred in the 100-day period. She said 29 soldiers had been injured and 15 civilians died in the attacks.

‘Challenges persist’

