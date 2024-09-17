Congress will ensure J-K gets back statehood: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said his party guarantees the rights of Jammu and Kashmir and will ensure it gets back the status of a full-fledged state.

Tagging screenshots of the seven guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the assembly elections, Kharge said in a post on X that the party would "give new energy to the youth" by filling one lakh government jobs.

"The Congress guarantees the rights of Jammu and Kashmir. We will get J&K the status of a full-fledged state," he said in his post in Hindi.

Kharge also highlighted the party's promise of free treatment of Rs 25 lakh for every family and a super-specialty hospital in every district.

He said this will create a healthy society. "Dr Manmohan Singh's plan for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits will be expanded. Constitution-based rights of OBC class will be secured," Kharge said.

Woman heads of families will get financial protection of Rs 3,000 every month, he said.

Kharge also highlighted the promise of food security for every member of the family with 11 kg grain.

In its manifesto for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir released on Monday, the Congress has promised a slew of welfare measures for farmers, women and the youth.