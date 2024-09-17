ED raids TMC MLA’s residence in investigation of financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College

KOLKATA: The ED's investigation into financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College intensifies with simultaneous raids at six locations, including the residence of a TMC MLA.

Raids at multiple locations

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers conducted simultaneous raids at six locations across Kolkata on Tuesday morning, including the residence of a TMC MLA, as part of their ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, an ED officer confirmed.

The search operations were carried out at the Sithi residence of Sudipto Roy, TMC's Serampore MLA, as well as the house of a medicine dealer and four other locations.

“These raids are part of our investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital. We have certain inputs due to which these raids are being conducted,” an ED officer said.

CBI’s arrests in connection with the case

In connection with the alleged financial irregularities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier arrested the former principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh, along with three of his associates.

Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was arrested after 14 days of intense interrogation and investigation. He faces charges of a tender scam dating back to 2021, which came to light during a broader probe into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on 9th August. The incident sparked widespread outrage and protests.

Broader scope of the investigation

The CBI has conducted raids at the residences of Sandip Ghosh, former MSVP Sanjay Vashisth, and Forensic Department professor Debasish Shom in connection with the alleged scam. The Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by Ghosh on 6th September, challenging the Calcutta High Court's order to transfer the investigation to the CBI.

Prohibitory orders have been extended around RG Kar Hospital until 30th September, banning the carrying of dangerous weapons and any attempt to disturb the peace. The Supreme Court has also charged the CISF with providing security for the hospital.

The ED has conducted searches at the residences and offices of individuals close to Sandip Ghosh, including the residence of his father, Satya Prakash Ghosh.