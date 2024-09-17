IP University forms inquiry committee after student's suicide; Warden removed amid protests

NEW DELHI: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the suicide of a 25-year-old student, Gautam Kumar, who was reportedly distressed by his expulsion from the hostel.

The university has also removed the hostel warden and established a committee to provide an ex gratia payment to Kumar's family from the students' welfare fund.

Kumar, a first-year MBA student, allegedly took his own life by jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel building on Sunday. He was a native of Vaishali, Bihar, and was enrolled at the IP University main campus in Dwarka Sector-16, Southwest Delhi.

In response to the incident, students have staged a sit-in outside the vice-chancellor's office, displaying posters reading "Justice for Gautam". Classes at the university remain suspended as students continue to protest, demanding accountability from the administration.

The protests were triggered by the expulsion of Kumar and five other students, allegedly for consuming alcohol and narcotic substances in their hostel room on 14 September. The expelled students claimed they were wrongfully barred from the hostel, which they say caused them significant distress.