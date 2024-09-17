IP University forms inquiry committee after student's suicide; Warden removed amid protests

NEW DELHI: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the suicide of a 25-year-old student, Gautam Kumar, who was reportedly distressed by his expulsion from the hostel.
The university has also removed the hostel warden and established a committee to provide an ex gratia payment to Kumar's family from the students' welfare fund.
Kumar, a first-year MBA student, allegedly took his own life by jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel building on Sunday. He was a native of Vaishali, Bihar, and was enrolled at the IP University main campus in Dwarka Sector-16, Southwest Delhi.
In response to the incident, students have staged a sit-in outside the vice-chancellor's office, displaying posters reading "Justice for Gautam". Classes at the university remain suspended as students continue to protest, demanding accountability from the administration.
The protests were triggered by the expulsion of Kumar and five other students, allegedly for consuming alcohol and narcotic substances in their hostel room on 14 September. The expelled students claimed they were wrongfully barred from the hostel, which they say caused them significant distress.
Acting Vice-Chancellor A.K. Saini stated, "The university has relieved Professor, USL&LS from the duties of Warden, Boys Hostel I, Shivalik, Dwarka campus with immediate effect. A fact-finding committee has been constituted to look into the facts and circumstances of the unfortunate demise of late Gautam Kumar."
Vinay Shah, Assistant Professor from the University School of Chemical Technology (USCT), has been assigned the additional responsibility of warden for the hostel.
A purported WhatsApp message sent by Kumar to his parents before his death has surfaced on social media, in which he allegedly blamed the hostel warden for his decision to take his own life. The police are working to verify the authenticity of the message.
A senior police officer noted, "No FIR has been registered as we have not received any complaint from the family. We have handed over the body to the family. The university administration has formed an internal committee, and based on its findings, we will take appropriate action. Currently, our priority is to maintain law and order on campus."