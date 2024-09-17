J&K Assembly polls: Over 40% Independents in fray in phase-I of polls

SRINAGAR: In the first Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 abrogation, the independents are trying their luck in good numbers. Over 40% candidates in the first of three-phase of Assembly polls due on September 18 are independent candidates.
A total of 219 candidates are in fray for the first phase the campaigning for which came to an end today. In the first phase, 18 out of 47 Assembly seats in Kashmir and 8 out of 43 Assembly seats in Jammu region would go to the polls. Of the 16 seats in the Valley, 155 candidates are in the fray.
Of the 155 candidates, a large chunk of 67 candidates are independents.
Only 49 candidates contesting the first phase polls belong to registered political parties while 39 belong to parties, who are other than recognized national and state political parties.
In the Valley, 43.22% candidates are independents. The entry of a large number of independents has made elections very unpredictable.
The highest number of candidates are in Pampore constituency with 14 candidates, including seven independents, 4 belong to recognized parties and 3 to other than recognized parties.
“The presence of a large number of independents has put the candidates of major political parties in a disadvantage as they would be eating into their votes. If the contest is close, then every vote would count. In such a scenario, the independents can put candidates of major parties at a disadvantage,” said a political observer.
The entry of independents in the electoral fray is not restricted to Kashmir. They are also contesting in Jammu region. In the eight Assembly seats in the Jammu region going to polls in the first phase on September 18, 64 candidates are in the fray.
Of them 25 are independent candidates while 31 candidates belong to political parties and 8 belong to parties who are other than recognized national and state political parties.
The highest number of 10 candidates, including three independents, are contesting Bhaderwah constituency.
The highest number of five independents are contesting the Ramban seat, where a total of eight candidates, including two from political parties, are in the fray. The three majority political parties National Conference, Congress and PDP, have alleged that independents are being “supported” by BJP to cut into their votes.
‘Highest from Pampore’
