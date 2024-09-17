J&K Assembly polls: Over 40% Independents in fray in phase-I of polls

SRINAGAR: In the first Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 abrogation, the independents are trying their luck in good numbers. Over 40% candidates in the first of three-phase of Assembly polls due on September 18 are independent candidates.

A total of 219 candidates are in fray for the first phase the campaigning for which came to an end today. In the first phase, 18 out of 47 Assembly seats in Kashmir and 8 out of 43 Assembly seats in Jammu region would go to the polls. Of the 16 seats in the Valley, 155 candidates are in the fray.

Of the 155 candidates, a large chunk of 67 candidates are independents.

Only 49 candidates contesting the first phase polls belong to registered political parties while 39 belong to parties, who are other than recognized national and state political parties.