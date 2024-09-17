Lucknow Diary | Sulking ‘Chhoti Bahu’ Aparna Yadav pacified

Upset over her appointment as vice-chairperson of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, Aparna Yadav, the Chhoti Bahu of SP patriarch late Mulayam Singh Yadav, finally assumed the office on Wednesday but not before meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath. After being anointed to the post early this month, Aparna had delayed her joining while the other office-bearers, including Babita Chauhan as chairperson and Charu Chaudhary as another vice-chairperson had assumed their roles immediately. Aparna was unhappy with her role as she felt that she deserved better given political stature of her family.

Ayodhya emerges as top tourist destination

Ayodhya has edged out Varanasi to emerge as the top tourist attraction in UP, with 11 crore domestic and international tourists visiting the temple town in the first six months of this year as compared to 4.61 crore visiting Varanasi. The surge is evident. When compared with the first six months of last year, which saw 19,60, 34, 967 tourists, this year registered a jump of over 13 crore visitors with Ayodhya being on top of the list with 10.99 crore tourists, including 2,851 foreign visitors, thronging the temple town. Varanasi followed with 4.61 crore, including 1,33,999 international travellers.

On governance, CM Yogi leaves nothing to chance

After the debacle in recent Lok Sabha polls, UP CM Yogi Adityanath is making changes to streamline the governance further and ensure efficient monitoring of government schemes at the district level. In a recent development, he allocated new district responsibilities to both the deputy chief ministers, ministers, state ministers with independent charge. Yogi, along with his two deputies, will now oversee the review of 25 districts each, with district assignments rotating every four months. Yogi pushed ministers to maintain coordination and work in collaboration with the organisation to ensure public welfare policies and schemes were implemented.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com