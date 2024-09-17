Manipur net ban lifted, schools to reopen today

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government on Monday lifted the week-long ban on mobile internet services in the five Imphal Valley districts and ordered the reopening of schools and colleges from Tuesday.

The decisions were made as no major incidents of violence were reported since last Wednesday. “…the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order revocation of any extant orders for temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of the state with immediate effect,” an order issued by the home department said.

The ban on internet was imposed in the Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts on September 10 following the outbreak of violence during protests by the students. Broadband and fixed lease line internet services were restored on September 12.

However, curfew is on in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur, albeit with relaxation. CM urged everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from posting any inflammatory content.