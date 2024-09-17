MHA in talks with Kuki, Meitei groups to find lasting solution in Manipur: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked out a roadmap to bring lasting peace to Manipur and has been working in this direction.

On a question on terrorists’ role in fomenting violence in the troubled state, Shah said that the clashes in Manipur are racial and can only be resolved through dialogue between the affected groups.

He also said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is in talks with both the warring groups -- Kuki and Meitei -- to find a lasting solution.

Amit Shah who was addressing a press conference to share details of the achievements of the Modi government 3.0 in the past 100 days, said, “Recently, violence escalated for three days, other than that, in the past three months, no major incident took place... We are hopeful to bring the situation under control.”

Noting that the Centre has identified porous India-Myanmar border as one of the main causes of the trouble in the state, Shah said, “We have started fencing the borders and have completed 30 km so far, with CRPF deployed at key points to prevent infiltration.”

The central government has approved a budget to fence the whole 1500 km border, he added.

“To stop infiltration, we have nullified the agreement between India and Myanmar which allowed free movement of the people across the borders, and now entry into India is allowed only with a valid visa,” the Home Minister said.

The Centre had decided to provide essential commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices by opening Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars.

In one of his 'X' posts on Monday Shah said, “In line with PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s commitment, the MHA is launching an initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices. Now the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will be open for common people from September 17, 2024. In addition to 21 existing Bhandars, 16 new ones will be opened. Among the 16 new centres, eight will be in the valley, and the remaining eight in the hills.”