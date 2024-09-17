Mumbai cop shoots wife dead in Nanded district, arrested

MUMBAI: A 50-year-old drunk policeman allegedly shot his wife dead using the service revolver in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Tuesday, police said.

Prima facie, a domestic dispute was the trigger behind the incident which occurred in the Nanded rural area this evening.

Assistant Police Sub Inspector (ASI) Afzal Pathan shot his wife in the back at their home, a police official said, adding that Pathan was posted at the Airport Police Station. One round was fired by Pathan, he said.

Police personnel rushed to Pathan's house and shifted his wife to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

Pathan was taken to Nanded rural police station where he is being questioned, he said.

A case of murder has been registered against Pathan and the investigation is underway, the official added.