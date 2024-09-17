PM Modi to visit US for Quad Summit, United Nations ‘Summit of the Future’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States of America from 21st to 23rd September 2024.

“During the visit, the Prime Minister will take part in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on 21st September. This follows the US side’s request to host the Quad Summit this year. India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025," stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last year and set the agenda for the year ahead, aiming to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations.

On 23rd September, PM Modi will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The theme of the Summit is ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’.

A large number of global leaders are expected to participate. On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest.

“While in New York, PM Modi will address a gathering of the Indian community on 22nd September and also interact with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology," the MEA added.