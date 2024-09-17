PM set new standards of sacrifice and dedication, says Amit Shah on Modi's birthday

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and said he has brought positive changes in the lives of the people through his tireless work, perseverance and foresight, and has raised India's prestige in the world.

Shah also said that the prime minister, who turned 74 on Tuesday, has set new standards of sacrifice and dedication for the nation in his decades-long public life.

The country has got such a decisive leader in Modi, who has worked to bring about a change in the lives of the deprived section, the home minister said.

"Heartiest birthday wishes to the popular Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji who has brought positive changes in the lives of the countrymen through his tireless hard work, perseverance and foresight and has given India a new honour in the world by increasing its pride.

I pray to God for your healthy and long life," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi with the hashtag #HappyBdayModiji.

Shah, who has been a political colleague of Modi for a long time, said the prime minister has worked towards re-establishing the idea of 'nation first' in the country.