SC order on demolition 'identity crisis' for those who had made bulldozer their symbol: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW: After the Supreme Court's halt on "bulldozer justice", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday apparently hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying this is an "identity crisis" for those who had made the bulldozer their symbol.

He also said the thinking of "bulldozing" has been demolished and asked whether the name of bulldozer be changed to misuse it.

The apex court ruled that there will be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till October 1 without its permission, while observing that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the "ethos" of the Constitution.

Reacting to the order, Yadav, in a post on X, attacked Adityanath without taking his name and said, "The supreme order of justice has sidelined not only the bulldozer but also the destructive politics of those who misused the bulldozer."

"Today the wheels of the bulldozer came off and the handle of the steering wheel has came out. This is an identity crisis for those who had made the bulldozer their symbol. Now neither the bulldozer will be able to run, nor those who used to run it. The time has come for parking both," he said.

"Today the thinking of 'bulldozing' itself has been demolished. Now will they misuse the bulldozer by changing its name? Actually this is not a question of the public, it is a big apprehension," he added.

The top court was hearing petitions alleging properties of those accused of crime were being demolished in several states illegally.

Defending bulldozer action, Adityanath had said running it requires 'dil aur dimag' (heart and mind) to which Yadav had said that "there is no brain in a bulldozer, it runs by the steering".