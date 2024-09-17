Scientists raise concerns over National Science Awards after alleged exclusion of government critics

A group of eminent scientists have written to the Prime Minister's Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA), Ajay Sood, requesting clarification on whether "unfair non-scientific considerations" influenced this year's selection of recipients for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) Awards.

According to media reports, the exclusion of three prominent scientists, who have previously criticised the government, from the final stage of selection has raised concerns about the "integrity" of the process, prompting several scientists to question the fairness of the selection criteria.

Notably, the Centre dissolved the existing science awards in 2023, integrating them into the broader RVP framework, which is awarded for outstanding contributions to science and technology. This includes the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (SSB) Award, India's top honour in multidisciplinary science established in 1958.

The RVP is now categorised into the Vigyan Yuva Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, alongside the Vigyan Ratna, Vigyan Shri, and Vigyan Team awards.

In a letter to the Office of the PSA, a group of scientists, including former SSB award recipients, called for transparency, asking if the selection for the RVP was "fully fair", "transparent" and "free of extraneous considerations."

The Wire, in its report, quoted the letter from 26 scientists who expressed concern, stating: "Our queries are prompted by disquieting media reports which suggest that unfair non-scientific considerations may have influenced the final list of this year’s awardees, overriding the recommendations of the Experts Committee."

"We very much hope that these fears are unfounded and feel that complete and detailed procedural transparency is the best way to set all doubts to rest and to preserve the integrity of this prestigious award," the scientists further wrote.

The media report cited in the letter refers to a Telegraph article from last month, which reported the exclusion of two candidates recommended by the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar Committee (RVPC), a select panel of experts, from the final list of awardees.

Additionally, an Indian Express report from September 17 highlighted the exclusion of a third candidate from the 2024 final list.

Notably, 33 awardees were announced for RVP 2024—one Vigyan Ratna, 13 Vigyan Shri, 18 Vigyan Yuva, and one Vigyan Team—as per the final list released by the PSA's office on August 7.

The awards were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on August 22.