‘Total societal movement in Bengal’

“My time is up, Sir.” Jawhar Sircar quipped in his quintessential style while tendering his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Never shied away from airing his views—off course, erudite—the Presidency College alumnus cracked the UPSC exams at an early age and went on to become one of the most formidable and distinguished bureaucrats heading several high-profile departments at the state as well as the Centre.

The Bengali bhadralok had a clear vision for the country’s public broadcaster—Prasar Bharti—when he was CEO. He quit the Trinamool Congress very recently in the wake of the horrific rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as he didn’t like the handling of the case by the state administration. Excerpts:

Would you call the protest against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital political?

I believe that the bulk of the protest is non-political. It is outpouring of public emotion demanding justice for the victim — a young doctor. I have never seen such sustained spontaneous protest in my life. I am not aware of any such protest. I can say that the current protest is bigger than the food movement in 1959 or students’ movement by the Left during 1966-67.

That’s the point of differences I had with the Trinamool Congress leadership, which, as a political party, refused to acknowledge that most of the protests are non-political. The party sees the role of the Opposition parties — the BJP and the CPM — in engineering the protests.