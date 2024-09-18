Chhattisgarh Armed Force Jawan opens fire killing two colleagues amid a scuffle

RAIPUR: A Jawan from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) opened fire with his service rifle, killing two personnel at the battalion base camp in Balrampur district, approximately 400 km north of Raipur, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the Bhutahi camp following an alleged altercation over a trivial matter concerning food.

Rajesh Agrawal, the Balrampur district police chief, rushed to the scene, and a preliminary investigation is underway.

Constable Ajay Sidar fired upon his colleagues, resulting in the deaths of Rupesh Patel and Sandeep Pandey. Two others, Ambuj Shukla and Rahul Baghel, sustained injuries and have been admitted to Kusmi Hospital; their conditions are reported to be stable.

Ankit Garg, Inspector General of Police for the Sarguja Range, stated, “The reason behind the jawan’s actions is yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.”

Constable Sidar has been taken into custody for interrogation, the officials said.

This incident has raised alarm within the CAF, particularly as similar fratricidal shootings have typically been reported from the Maoist-affected districts of the Bastar zone in southern Chhattisgarh.