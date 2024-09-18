Collegium alters July resolution on high court CJs

NEW DELHI: In a fresh resolution, the Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday changed its July 11 recommendations for the appointment of Chief Justices of some high courts. The Collegium has made changes regarding its earlier recommendations on Justice Suresh Kumar Kait (Delhi HC), Justice G S Sandhawalia (Punjab and Haryana High Court) and Justice Tashi Rabstan (J&K and Ladakh High Court).

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait is now recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC. Earlier, he was recommended as the Chief Justice of J&K&L High Court, the SC Collegium said. Justice Tashi Rabstan, earlier proposed as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, is now recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of his parent HC (J&K&L High Court).