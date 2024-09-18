Nation

Dalit boy 'tortured' by police dies in UP, kin demand action against cops

The boy was picked up by Kheri police on September 3 in connection with a theft case.
Representational Image: Activists hold placards during a protest demanding justice for a Dalit boy from Rajasthan who died after he was beaten up by his teacher. (File Photo | PTI)
A 16-year-old Dalit boy has died after being allegedly tortured by the police in Uttar Pradesh.

He was severely beaten up by the police during questioning. The boy was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow where he died on Saturday, reports said.

“A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the death,” The Indian Express reported quoting SP Ganesh Prasad Saha in a statement. Circle Officer Ramesh Kumar Tiwari said Akash was suffering from septicemia and had been unwell for a long time, the report added.

However, the victim's kin and the residents of Sisawan Kala village blocked a state highway outside the police station for several hours demanding to file an FIR against the cops responsible for the boy's death.

