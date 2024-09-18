FIR against senior IAS officer, former MLA in Bihar anti-corruption probe

PATNA: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), an anti-corruption wing of the Bihar police, registered an FIR on Wednesday against senior IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav, among others, following recommendations from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The action was initiated after the newly appointed Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and Director General of Police Alok Raj gave consent for prosecution.

The FIR names Sanjeev Hans, a 1997-batch IAS officer, and Gulab Yadav, along with approximately a dozen other individuals. A senior IPS officer stated that a high-level meeting was held recently to discuss the ED's recommendation.

The ED had conducted searches in Patna, Madhubani, Pune, Kolkata, and Delhi, seizing incriminating documents, luxury watches, cash amounting to Rs.90 lakh, and 13 kg of silver bullion.