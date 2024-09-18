Guwahati Diary | Fugitive fraudster caught counting cash

Even as the police are searching for Deepankar Barman, owner of DB Stock Broking, a video featuring the fugitive has surfaced on social media. Barman, accused of committing financial fraud, reportedly of Rs 7,000 crore, is seen in the video counting stacks of cash. It has been over a month that he went underground. The firm had trapped unsuspecting investors by promising annual returns of 96% to 120%. The police had busted another online trading scam, reportedly of Rs 2,200 crore, and arrested several persons, including the kingpin Bishal Phukan (22). He lured investors by promising 30% returns within 60 days.

MLA’s ‘do not go to upper Assam’ plea to labourers

The political war of words involving the ‘Miya’ Muslims (Bengali Muslims) has continued. Even as an anti-Miya sentiment continues to brew in parts of Assam following the rape of a minor girl in Dhing area of Nagaon district, All India United Democratic Front MLA Ashraful Hussain publicly appealed to Bengali Muslim labourers not to go to upper Assam to work unless they are respectfully called. “Brick kilns are facing a shortage of workers. Our workers should go only when they are called respectfully. There are opportunities for them in Delhi, Kerala and lower Assam,” he said.

Oil exploration in forest land triggers uproar

The Centre’s nod for the diversification of 4.49 hectares of forest land of the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary has met with opposition. The approval was granted for oil and gas exploration by Vedanta’s Cairn Oil and Gas. An eco-sensitive zone, the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary has India’s only ape and gibbon species – the hoolock gibbons. The sanctuary is located in Jorhat district. The Assam units of two youth organisations – Students’ Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India – opposed the move and demanded its immediate revocation. They are also mobilising public opinion against it.

