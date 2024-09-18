Hindu Sena chief files PIL in HC over Union Minister Bittu’s remark on Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu by Surjit Yadav, president of Hindu Sena (S). The petitioner accused the Union Minister of making derogatory statements against Congress MP and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

The PIL seeks a writ of Mandamus directing the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to register a formal complaint and prosecute Bittu for allegedly making false and damaging remarks that undermine the credibility of Rahul Gandhi. The petitioner urged the court to intervene and take appropriate legal action, including launching an investigation.

According to the petition, the statements were made during a press briefing on September 15, 2024, where Bittu allegedly claimed that Gandhi "is not an Indian" and that his statements have garnered support from people involved in terrorism and separatism.

The petition describes these remarks as inflammatory and baseless, accusing Bittu of inciting hatred and public unrest. It highlights that protests have erupted across the country in response, leading to widespread tensions and fears of further violence.

The petitioner further contends that such remarks threaten public order, calling on the court to ensure accountability for statements that, they argue, have the potential to instigate conflict and destabilise peace.

“These remarks made by the respondent No. 2 (Ravneet Singh Bittu) are not only baseless but also incite hatred and violence which causes widespread protests taking place in many parts of the country. That the inflammatory nature of the remarks made by the respondent No. 2 has caused public unrest and violence and has the propensity to instigate violence and clash among groups resulting in disturbance of public order,” read the petition.