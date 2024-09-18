If any 'Congress dog' tries to enter my programme, it will be buried: Sena MLA

MUMBAI: In yet another provocative statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has threatened to "bury any Congress dog" coming to his programme.

On Monday, the Buldhana legislator's announcement of a 'reward' for anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue had set off a huge political row.

Talking to reporters on the same day, Gaikwad is heard saying in a video that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde - who heads the Shiv Sena - will attend a programme about the government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' for women in his district.

"If any Congress dog tries to enter my programme, I will bury them then and there," Gaikwad is heard saying.

The MLA had earlier announced a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone who "chops off" Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.