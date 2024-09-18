Kangana calls PM Modi a 'True Secular and Feminist' at conclave marking his birthday

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday evening, described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the true secular, liberal, and feminist, always raising his voice for women’s rights.”

She was speaking at a conclave titled "How PM Narendra Modi Strengthened India's Relations with the Global World", organised by the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (NaMo Kendra) to celebrate PM Modi's birthday.

During her address, Kangana lauded PM Modi, calling him “a shining sun, bringing light to everyone.” She also released a book, Prime Minister Narendra Modi From Red Fort, which she herself compiled and edited.

Speaking about the book, Kangana remarked, "This compilation reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to India's progress and stands as an inspiring account of his efforts to transform India into a global leader."

Kangana further praised the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies, suggesting that similar centres should be established globally to promote PM Modi's mission and vision.

Additionally, two other publications were unveiled at the event: Pariksha Pe Charcha, compiled by Alisha Zainab, an 8th standard student from OLF School, Aligarh, and the souvenir The Statesman Narendra Modi, published by the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies.

The event featured several prominent speakers, including Professor Jagdish Mukhi, who discussed how PM Modi has strengthened India’s global relations, particularly since 2014. He commended the Prime Minister's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted his success in enhancing India’s diplomatic ties and global standing.

Professor Jasim Mohammad, Chairman of CNMS, also praised PM Modi’s leadership, saying, “Prime Minister Modi has consistently enhanced India's global standing and developed deeper cooperation with key global powers."