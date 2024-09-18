Kangana calls PM Modi a 'True Secular and Feminist' at conclave marking his birthday

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday evening, described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the true secular, liberal, and feminist, always raising his voice for women’s rights.”
She was speaking at a conclave titled "How PM Narendra Modi Strengthened India's Relations with the Global World", organised by the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (NaMo Kendra) to celebrate PM Modi's birthday.
During her address, Kangana lauded PM Modi, calling him “a shining sun, bringing light to everyone.” She also released a book, Prime Minister Narendra Modi From Red Fort, which she herself compiled and edited.
Speaking about the book, Kangana remarked, "This compilation reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to India's progress and stands as an inspiring account of his efforts to transform India into a global leader."
Kangana further praised the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies, suggesting that similar centres should be established globally to promote PM Modi's mission and vision.
Additionally, two other publications were unveiled at the event: Pariksha Pe Charcha, compiled by Alisha Zainab, an 8th standard student from OLF School, Aligarh, and the souvenir The Statesman Narendra Modi, published by the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies.
The event featured several prominent speakers, including Professor Jagdish Mukhi, who discussed how PM Modi has strengthened India’s global relations, particularly since 2014. He commended the Prime Minister's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted his success in enhancing India’s diplomatic ties and global standing.
Professor Jasim Mohammad, Chairman of CNMS, also praised PM Modi’s leadership, saying, “Prime Minister Modi has consistently enhanced India's global standing and developed deeper cooperation with key global powers."
He went on to explain the purpose of the conclave: "The objective of such gatherings is to reflect on and promote the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We aim to inspire and educate people about his transformative ideas, both within India and globally.”
Professor Mohammad emphasised that the books distributed at the conclave were not merely for formalities but intended to spread knowledge and awareness about PM Modi’s initiatives and achievements.
“Our goal is to ensure that these insights reach a wider audience and promote the understanding and appreciation of his vision for a developed and progressive India,” he added.
Former MLA Neelaman Khatri also commended PM Modi’s achievements in foreign policy, economic diplomacy, and cultural relations, particularly highlighting his policies on education, gender equality, and international trade.
As part of the event, the winners of the All India Essay Writing Competition 2024, organised by the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies, were felicitated.
Individuals who had made significant contributions to nation-building were also honoured with mementos, including Shams Tabrez Khan, Gram Pradhan of Usia Village in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, for his work in village development.
Several other distinguished guests, including DU Professor Dr Amna Mirza, President INS Rakesh Sharma, and JNU Professor Dr Manish Dabhade, also addressed the conclave.