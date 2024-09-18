Loud DJ music linked to rare brain haemorrhage case in Balrampur

In a startling incident in the Balrampur district, a 40-year-old man suffered a brain haemorrhage reportedly triggered by excessively loud DJ music. Sanjay Jaiswal, while assisting with DJ equipment, experienced sudden dizziness that escalated into severe symptoms, including vomiting and acute headaches. Despite his initial reluctance to disclose the circumstances, he eventually revealed that the loud music was playing nearby at the time.

Doctors were surprised by this unusual case, as Jaiswal had no prior health issues such as high blood pressure or recent injuries. A CT scan revealed a blood clot at the back of his brain, typically associated with conditions like hypertension or trauma. Dr. Shailendra Gupta, an ENT specialist, noted the potential impact of loud sounds on vulnerable areas of the brain, suggesting that not everyone can withstand extreme noise levels.

While Dr. Neeti Verma, also an ENT consultant, emphasised that there is no direct link between DJ noise and brain haemorrhage, she acknowledged that high volumes could lead to spikes in blood pressure and other health issues.

This case comes amid ongoing concerns about noise pollution from DJs during festivals and weddings. In response, local authorities have been urged to take action against violations of noise regulations, especially after a high court ruling addressed the need for stricter enforcement.