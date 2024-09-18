NIA-CBI-GRP joint scheme to keep railway network safe

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the CBI, NIA, railway police and the MHA are jointly working on a security scheme for the protection of railway network to ensure that there is no sabotage.

Shah’s statement came amid several attempts to cause train accidents. According to data, 18 attempts have been to derail trains across the country since August this year.

The home minister says any conspiracy to cause railway accidents will not succeed. “The government is rooting out causes of such accidents in trains. Work is on for a scheme involving NIA, CBI, home ministry, and railway police for the protection of the 1.10 lakh km railway network across the country,” Shah said at a special media briefing on the achievements of 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government.

He said the government has taken strong measures following some such accidents and is working to prevent such occurrences in railways through the protection scheme. He said a wider discussion was held on the issue of railway safety with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the last two days.

“So far as such kinds of accidents in railway are concerned, we will investigate the root cause. Whatever the reason, the government is committed to addressing the issue. If this is a conspiracy, it will not last long. If there are gaps, they will be plugged,” Shah said