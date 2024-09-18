Nation

PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers as polling begins in J&K

In the first phase of the three-phase polls, seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of Pir Panjal mountain range, are voting to choose their representatives.
A woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Shopian district(Photo | PTI)
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

Voting began for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, first time since the abrogation of Article 370, as 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amid tight security arrangements.

"As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," Modi said in a post on X.

"I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," he said.

Voting began for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 that gave special status to J&K, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs J-K and Ladakh - on August 5, 2019.

24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amid tight security arrangements.

The last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir was held in 2014 making it the first poll to elect an assembly in the last 10 years.

In the first phase of the three-phase polls, seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of Pir Panjal mountain range, are voting to choose their representatives.

Over 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments - eight in three districts of Jammu region and 16 in four districts of the Kashmir valley.

The other two phases are scheduled to be held on September 25 and October 1, while the counting of the votes will take place on October 8.

Women wait in a queue to cast his their votes at a polling booth during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.(File Photo)

Amit Shah urges people of J&K to vote against separatism, joblessness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers to form a government which is committed to education of the youth, employment, empowerment of women and ending separatism.

Shah also said that only a government with a strong will can create a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, protect the rights of the citizens there, and speed up development work.

"Today, my appeal to the voters going to exercise their franchise in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is to vote in large numbers to form a government which is committed to education of the youth, employment, empowerment of women and ending separatism and nepotism in the region," the BJP leader wrote on X in Hindi.

The home minister also asked people to go for vote before having the breakfast by saying 'Pehle matdan phir jalpan'.

