Rajasthan government set to restructure RPSC to prevent paper leaks

JAIPUR: In light of recent paper leak scandals involving two members of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the Bhajan Lal government is preparing to restructure the commission.

Last month, the government assigned Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani the task of studying the Haryana Public Service Commission as a potential model for reform. Devnani has since submitted a comprehensive report to the Chief Minister, which will soon be forwarded to the Law Department.

According to the sources, the report recommends doubling the number of members in the RPSC. Currently, the commission consists of a chairman and seven members, with one position vacant and Babulal Katara under suspension. The proposal suggests increasing the total to 14 members.

The government's rationale for this increase is to delegate recruitment examination responsibilities to new appointees, while limiting the current members—especially those appointed under the previous government—to administrative tasks. This strategy aims to ensure that confidential work is handled by newly appointed members without ties to past controversies.

In addition to expanding the commission, the government plans to revise the appointment process, emphasizing merit-based selection over political considerations. The procedure employed by the Union Public Service Commission is being reviewed as a potential model for these changes.

Notably, Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has reiterated calls for the dissolution of the RPSC, expressing concerns about the integrity of the institution. He stated, "RPSC is like the sacred source of employment. If corrupt individuals are appointed and sent to jail, what faith will the youth have in the institution?" Pilot had previously staged a one-day dharna demanding the commission’s dissolution, despite his party being in power.

This demand is not new; during the previous Gehlot administration, former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and former Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi also raised similar concerns. However, after the change of government, the BJP argued that the RPSC, as a constitutional body, could not be dissolved.

Nevertheless, with the recent arrests of RPSC members, pressure is mounting on the government to act, with Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena joining the calls for restructuring the commission.