Rebels in Haryana look to upset BJP’s electoral applecart

CHANDIGARH: Rebels are threatening the ruling BJP in at least 15 of Haryana’s 90 seats voting for which will take place on October 5. The party continues to mollify these rebels but to little effect.

On the last day of the withdrawal of nominations on Tuesday, the party managed to convince about five rebel candidates and they withdrew their nomination. That leaves the party with at least 15 more seats it will have to contend with the rebel trouble.

It is learnt that prominent rebel candidates are Naveen Goyal from Gurugram, Kalyan Chauhan from Sohna, Jasbir Deswal from Safidon, Zile Ram Sharma from Assandh, Devender Kadian from Ganaur, Deepak Dagar from Prithla. While Savitri Jindal, mother of BJP Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, is contesting as an Independent after being denied the ticket from Hisar against Kamal Gupta of the party.