SC ruling provides relief to Uttarakhand jails; Hundreds of undertrials to be released

DEHRADUN: The Supreme Court has ordered the release on bail of undertrial prisoners in Uttarakhand who have served one-third of their maximum sentence. This reprieve excludes those accused of serious crimes punishable by life imprisonment or death.

The ruling aims to provide relief to prisoners languishing in jails for extended periods without trial. According to the order, prisoners who have served 14 years or more may be granted bail, while those who have served over 10 years may also be eligible, provided there are no strong objections.

Approximately 300 undertrial prisoners in Uttarakhand jails will be released following the Supreme Court directive. “We have issued instructions to all jail superintendents based on the Supreme Court's order,” Uttarakhand's Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Dadhi Ram Maurya, told this daily. He added, “A list of eligible prisoners is being compiled, and further action will be taken accordingly.”