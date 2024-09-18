Toddler falls into borewell while playing in Rajasthan's Dausa, rescue operation on

JAIPUR: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a borewell while playing in the Bandikui police station area of the Dausa district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

The administration started digging in the surrounding area with three JCBs to rescue the girl.

Police Sub-inspector Bharat Lal said that Neeru Gurjar fell into the borewell while playing in the evening in the Jodhpuriya village.

The depth of the borewell is about 20 feet. He said that senior police and administration officials have reached the spot to rescue the girl.

Doctors and SDRF teams have been dispatched for the spot.