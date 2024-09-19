Article 370 will not return: Amit Shah to Congress

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing elections in the Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister and principal strategist of the ruling BJP, Amit Shah, issued a stern warning to the Congress party regarding the restoration of Article 370.

He asserted that neither “Article 370” nor “terrorism” would return to Kashmir as long as the Modi government remains in power in the country.

Shah's remarks came in response to statements made by Pakistan’s Defence Minister concerning Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) regarding Article 370 and 35A.

He accused Congress of having shared intentions with Pakistan, stating, "this statement has once again exposed Congress and made it clear that Congress and Pakistan have the same agenda."

Shah on Thursday attacked both Congress and its ally, J&K National Conference, which are working together to regain power following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

