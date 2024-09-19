Article 370 will not return: Amit Shah to Congress

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing elections in the Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister and principal strategist of the ruling BJP, Amit Shah, issued a stern warning to the Congress party regarding the restoration of Article 370.
He asserted that neither “Article 370” nor “terrorism” would return to Kashmir as long as the Modi government remains in power in the country.
Shah's remarks came in response to statements made by Pakistan’s Defence Minister concerning Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) regarding Article 370 and 35A.
He accused Congress of having shared intentions with Pakistan, stating, "this statement has once again exposed Congress and made it clear that Congress and Pakistan have the same agenda."
Shah on Thursday attacked both Congress and its ally, J&K National Conference, which are working together to regain power following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.
“Pakistan’s defence minister’s statement about Congress and JKNC’s support on Article 370 and 35A has once again exposed Congress. This statement has once again made it clear that Congress and Pakistan have the same intentions and agenda,” Shah alleged against Congress on X (formerly Twitter).
Shah intensified his criticism by claiming that the Congress party has consistently sided with anti-India forces, citing Rahul Gandhi's past demands for proof of Indian military operations such as airstrikes and surgical strikes.
“For the last few years, Rahul Gandhi has been standing with every anti-India force, hurting the sentiments of the countrymen”, he alleged, adding that Congress demanded proofs of air strikes and surgical strikes.
He also accused Congress of being hand in glove with anti-national elements.
“Be it asking for proof of air strikes and surgical strikes or saying objectionable things about the India army, the tune of Rahul Gandhi’s congress party and Pakistan has always been the same and Congress has always been hand in glove with the anti-national forces,” Shah added.
Shah emphasized that both Congress and Pakistan should not underestimate the strength of the current government as there is a Modi government at the Centre.
“But, Congress Party and Pakistan forget that there is Modi government at the Centre, hence neither Article 370 nor terrorism is going to return in Kashmir”, Shah asserted.