Assam government prioritises transgender, disabled communities in Poverty Alleviation Scheme

GUWAHATI: The Assam government launched the third edition of ‘Orunodoi’ (also Arunodoi), a popular DBT (direct benefit transfer) scheme on Thursday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the scheme aims to empower Assam’s women, with each beneficiary receiving Rs 1,250 per month.
The total number of beneficiaries has now reached 37.2 lakh, following the addition of approximately 12.6 lakh new beneficiaries.
Sarma emphasised that the government will prioritise destitute women, disabled individuals (divyangs), widows, transgender people, and other vulnerable groups. He highlighted that Assam had 414 third-gender voters in the last Lok Sabha elections.
Swati Bidhan Barua, founder of the All Assam Transgender Association, expressed disappointment, claiming that despite applications from transgender individuals during Orunodoi 2.0, none were considered for benefits.
Sarma stated, "I joined my mothers and sisters from 126 constituencies to kickstart #Orunodoi3, aiming to include additional beneficiaries and ensure that 37 lakh families receive ₹1,250/month in the State." He added that the state government will spend Rs 467 crore per month on the scheme.
"To extend NFSA (National Food Security Act) benefits under the scheme, we are adding another 12 lakh beneficiaries who will receive free foodgrains every month," Sarma announced. "NFSA cards will also provide free treatment under Ayushman Bharat."
Sarma highlighted that these initiatives form a comprehensive social security net covering nutritional, financial, medical, and other ancillary needs of beneficiaries. "This fulfills our promise to the people on the eve of Lok Sabha polls, achieved within 100 days," he affirmed, noting it as the largest scheme implemented in independent Assam.
Applicants with an annual income below Rs 2 lakh, no government job in the family, and a valid ration card are eligible. Existing beneficiaries must reapply to maintain benefits, ensuring continued eligibility verification.