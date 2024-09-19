Assam government prioritises transgender, disabled communities in Poverty Alleviation Scheme

GUWAHATI: The Assam government launched the third edition of ‘Orunodoi’ (also Arunodoi), a popular DBT (direct benefit transfer) scheme on Thursday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the scheme aims to empower Assam’s women, with each beneficiary receiving Rs 1,250 per month.

The total number of beneficiaries has now reached 37.2 lakh, following the addition of approximately 12.6 lakh new beneficiaries.

Sarma emphasised that the government will prioritise destitute women, disabled individuals (divyangs), widows, transgender people, and other vulnerable groups. He highlighted that Assam had 414 third-gender voters in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Swati Bidhan Barua, founder of the All Assam Transgender Association, expressed disappointment, claiming that despite applications from transgender individuals during Orunodoi 2.0, none were considered for benefits.