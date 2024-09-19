Bihar IPS officer Shivdeep Lande resigns from service, state's second IPS to resign from service in recent past

PATNA: Bihar cadre IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande resigned from service on Thursday.

The 2006-batch IPS officer had been posted as Inspector General (IG), Purnea range. He was transferred from Tirhut range (Muzaffarpur) to Purnea range recently.

Lande, known to be an upright and honest officer, is the second officer to resign from Indian Police Service (IPS) in the past two months.

Earlier, Kamya Mishra, a 2019-batch IPS officer, had resigned from service citing personal reasons. She was posted as SP, rural Darbhanga in Bihar.

Lande shared the information about his resignation from IPS on social media. In his post, he said that he served the state for almost 18 years and always gave priority to his job.

“I have resigned from IPS, but I will remain in Bihar as it is my ‘karmabhoomi’,” he said in his emotional post.

Lande, a native of Maharashtra, hit the headlines when he was posted as SP, Rohtas. He had launched a massive crackdown against illegal stone crusher units operating in the district. He initiated tough action against stone crusher units owned by some political heavyweights as well.

He, however, gained more popularity while serving as City SP, Patna. His action against ruffians had instilled confidence among girls who used to message him about their ordeal while going to schools and colleges. Girls used to send their messages even at night.

His stint as SP, Araria was also remarkable. Before being promoted to IG, Lande served as DIG, Kosi range.

“This is not good that two IPS officers of Bihar have resigned from their service in such a short span,” a retired IPS officer Amitabh Kumar Das said.

Das, who was given forced voluntary retirement, said that the government should think over frequent resignation of Bihar cadre IPS officers.

“It sends a wrong message about the state’s work culture,” he added.

Kamya Mishra, a native of Odisha, was apparently not happy with the manner the gruesome murder of a politician’s father was being probed. Her husband Awadhesh Saroj Dixit is also an IPS officer and posted in Bihar.