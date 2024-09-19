Bikers breach actos Salman Khan's security convoy; burqa-clad woman, man threaten his father

MUMBAI: In a double security scare for actor Salman Khan and his family, a biker entered his convoy, while a burqa-clad woman and a man threatened his father Salim Khan in separate incidents, police said on Thursday.

Both incidents happened on Wednesday in the city's Bandra area, where the Khan family lives, an official said.

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider entered the police convoy accompanying Salman Khan between Mehboob Studio and Galaxy Apartments, the actor's home, the official said.

The actor, who has received several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and has been provided 'Y-plus' security cover by the Mumbai police, was returning to his residence.

Around 12.15 am, after the convoy passed Mehboob Studio, Uzair Faiz Mohiuddin, who was riding a motorcycle, tried to get close to Salman Khan's car, said the police official.

Security personnel tried to warn him, but he kept getting close to Salman Khan's car, he said.

After the actor reached his house, two police vehicles chased the motorcycle rider and forced him to stop, the official said.

During questioning, Mohiuddin, a resident of Bandra West, told police that he was a college student.