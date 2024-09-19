Dehradun Diary | BJP chief slams Congress for politicising Ankita case

Mahendra Bhatt, BJP’s Uttarakhand chief, strongly condemned the opposition Congress for exploiting the tragic Ankita Bhandari murder case for political gains. Bhatt emphasized that the investigation and subsequent action have satisfied the victim’s family, the public, and the judiciary. He assured that justice will be served, and the culprits will face severe punishment. Bhatt said that all culprits in the Ankita murder case will face severe punishment through the judicial process. He condemned the ongoing politicization of the issue, calling it an insult to the deceased, her family, and public sentiments.

State receives early snowfall this month

Heavy rainfall in the border areas of the state has triggered unprecedented snowfall, with elevations above 4,000 feet already receiving snow in September. Typically, snowfall in this region occurs in the first week of November. On Wednesday, the base of Panchachuli mountain was covered with snow. The peaks of Panchachuli, Hansaling, and Rajrambha, standing at over 6,500 feet, have been covered in a thick layer of snow. This unusual weather pattern has broken records, with locals expressing surprise at the early onset of winter.