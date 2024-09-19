Dehradun Diary | BJP chief slams Congress for politicising Ankita case

Mahendra Bhatt, BJP’s Uttarakhand chief, strongly condemned the opposition Congress for exploiting the tragic Ankita Bhandari murder case for political gains. Bhatt emphasized that the investigation and subsequent action have satisfied the victim’s family, the public, and the judiciary. He assured that justice will be served, and the culprits will face severe punishment. Bhatt said that all culprits in the Ankita murder case will face severe punishment through the judicial process. He condemned the ongoing politicization of the issue, calling it an insult to the deceased, her family, and public sentiments.
State receives early snowfall this month
Heavy rainfall in the border areas of the state has triggered unprecedented snowfall, with elevations above 4,000 feet already receiving snow in September. Typically, snowfall in this region occurs in the first week of November. On Wednesday, the base of Panchachuli mountain was covered with snow. The peaks of Panchachuli, Hansaling, and Rajrambha, standing at over 6,500 feet, have been covered in a thick layer of snow. This unusual weather pattern has broken records, with locals expressing surprise at the early onset of winter.
Territorial army gears up for huge plantation drive
The Territorial Army is set to celebrate its Platinum Jubilee in October, and to commemorate this milestone, the 127 Eco Task Force based in Dehradun organized a special plantation event called “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” at Devi Danda, Kasyali. On Tuesday, the event saw the planting of 10,000 saplings of mixed varieties, with participation from 250 villagers from nearby areas, students of Government Inter College, Banchuti, and 100 troops from the 127 Eco Task Force. Defence PRO Lt Col Manish Shrivastava told this daily, “The event aimed not only to promote environmental sustainability but also to encourage community involvement.”
