FATF praises India's anti-money laundering, terror financing system; calls for better prosecution

NEW DELHI: Global anti-money laundering and terror financing body FATF on Thursday launched its much-awaited mutual evaluation report on India, saying the county's systems were "effective" but "major improvements" were required to strengthen prosecution in these cases.

The 368-page report was released after the assessment was adopted by the Paris-headquartered body at its June plenary meeting.

The last such review of India's combating of money laundering and terror financing regime was published in 2010.

The report, which comes after an on-site visit of FATF experts to India last November, has placed the country in the "regular follow up" category, a distinction shared by only four other G20 countries.

India will undergo its next evaluation in 2031.