Mohammad Shafi Pandit, first Muslim IAS officer from Kashmir passes away

SRINAGAR: Mohammad Shafi Pandit, the first Muslim IAS officer from Kashmir, passed away on Thursday.

He was 80. Pandit was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi after he was detected with cancer about a month ago, his family said.

Pandit was the first Muslim from Kashmir to qualify the civil services examinations in 1969.

His final assignment with the government was as the head of autonomous Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

In the bureaucratic circles, Pandit was widely viewed as a chief secretary that Jammu and Kashmir never had.

The soft-spoken Pandit was part of many civil society and philanthropic initiatives in Kashmir.