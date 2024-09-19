Hezbollah pagers explosion is a tactical gain for Israel, says analyst

The pagers from Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo were produced by BAC Consulting KFT, its Hungarian partner. The shipment was stranded in Jordan for three months. It is possible that the Israelis infiltrated the supply chain. It is also possible that someone in the Mukhabarat (Jordanian Intelligence agency) may have turned rogue and planted the explosives in the pagers,” said the analyst.

He said that while Israel may have made some tactical gains, strategically, the explosions didn’t seem to make a dent as Hezbollah has continued firing Israel. “In the larger context, losing some cadre in the explosions have not deterred Hezbollah because of their large numbers. Their special unit— the Radwan forces—is more than a lakh in number.

On the strategic front, Israel may be wanting to have quarter million North Israeli settlers, who have left their homes in the wake of the offensive with Hezbollah post October 7 attack by Hamas to return home. Many of them are staying in hotels in Tel Aviv, which is proving to be a financial burden for the country. But Tuesday’s explosion will not help Israel in getting its people return back home in the Israel-Lebanon border,” he added.