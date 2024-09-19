India, EU explores trilateral cooperation with East Africa to manage river, water bodies

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union (EU) agreed to form trilateral cooperation with East Africa to manage water challenges in the Eastern Africa region. The trilateral forum will cooperate in managing river basin management, foster innovation and technology transfer in managing water bodies such as Lake Victoria and Lake Tanganyika.

During the 8th India Water Week in New Delhi, the India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP) which was established in 2016 expressed commitment to advance cooperation in river basin management, innovation, and technology transfer while promoting sustainable investments.

Under IEWP, the EU and India are collaborating on river management on Tapi and Ramganga River Basins.

Under Phase III, the partnership will extend its efforts to other key basins like the Brahmaputra. Both regions have co-jointly funded 7 research and innovation water projects with €37.4 million (EU €23.4 M + India €14 M), bringing together 743 participants from the EU and India.